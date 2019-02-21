8th Chili Cook-off features bake-off, silent auction

MOUNT GILEAD — The Community Center’s Chili Cook-off is truly a family friendly event with chili to please everyone’s taste, sandwiches, desserts, a silent auction and entertainment.

“It was a lot of fun last year,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Shelley Planey, who is looking forward to coming again this year.

Morrow County Community Center Board Vice President Matt Griffith invites the community to join them at Seniors on Center for the Eighth Chili Cook-off on Saturday, March 9 for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be chili for categories including: Traditional chili, Spiciest chili, Most Unique Chili and People’s Choice.

There’s still time to register for your chili or bake-off entry. Registration deadline has been extended to Monday, March 4.

Chili entries can be sampled for a free will donation. There will also be chicken sandwiches and hot dogs (for chili dogs) offered for a donation. Cooks always bring cheese, sour cream, crackers and other trimmings.

The Bake-off will be back for the second year with categories of cakes, cornbread and pies. A silent auction table featuring items and baked goods from local businesses will be available for bidding.

There will be entertainment with music by the Mount Gilead Show Choir and line dancing with DJ Roger Wren.

Registration forms are available for the Cook-off and Bake-off at the Community Center Gym at 16 S. Main St. in Mount Gilead. Registration and sponsor forms can be mailed, faxed or emailed.

Sponsorships are available to sponsor trophies, and medals for cooks and bakers, as well as Community Center programs. All entrants will receive a free one month membership to the Community Center Gym.

For information call the Community Center at 419-947-2100 or go to www.mccommunitycenter.org.