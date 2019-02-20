COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Feb. 27

Fly Tying Basics, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Learn about the basics of fly tying with The Fishing Guy, Rodger Norcross. You’ll find out about the history of fly tying, synthetics vs natural materials, dry and wet flies, stream reading and more. For all ages. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration necessary.

Feb. 28

United Way Radiothon, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Howard Hanna RealCom, 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. Broadcast on Classic Rock, 95.1. Call 1-866-596-7788. Goal is to raise $30,000 for United Way of Morrow County.

March 2

Free Fresh Produce Distribution 1st Saturday of each month. North Woodbury Alliance Church, 6385 State Route 314; 11 a.m. Brought to you by the Columbus Mid Ohio Food Bank and Johnsville Mennonite, Johnsville Grace UMC, Steam Corners UMC, North Woodbury Freewill Baptist, Pleasant Grove Church of Christ and North Woodbury Alliance Church; 419-362-6781. Must be income eligible and bring photo ID.

March 10

The 44th annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pancake and sausage brunch will be served in the Cedar Lodge. The brunch will cost $8 for adults and $5 for youths, 3 to 9 years old. All funds support sending a kid to camp. The camp is located on State Route 61, seven miles south of Mount Gilead. For information, call 419-864-8030.

March 11

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will host their second GriefShare Group at 6:30 p.m., in Fellowship Hall. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group. For information or to register for the program, contact Kathy at 419-468-7977, Mary at 419-845-3195 or the church office at 419-468-4557.

March 18

The Tomorrow Center monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The meeting is open to the public.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

