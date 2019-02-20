‘Into the Woods, Jr,’ taking the stage

The Patrick Drouhard auditorium at Cardington-Lincoln High School will reverberate with the sounds of “Into the Woods, Jr,” a musical production to be given March 7, 8 and 9 by the Cardington Drama and Music Department.

The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, (children and adults).

Written by Stephen Sonheim and James Lapenis, the “cockeyed fairytale” comes to life in this adaptation of their ground breaking Tony Award winning musical, “Into the Woods Jr,” which features favorite characters, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and the witch in this retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

It centers on a baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival and Jack, who wishes his cows would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse and wind up changed forever.

Cast members are Tess Ruehrmund, narrator; Noah Struck, Brianna McConnell, Madison Brehm, Marlo Young, Grace Struck, Ella Struck Kennedy Maceyko, Luke Goers, A. J. Brehm, Jacelyn Mills, Soul Williamson, Grace Patrick, Alexis Howard, Aubrey Curtis, Ryan Clinger, Abby Devore, Dalton Edwards, Sarah Stepp, Ryan Clinger, Sylus Horton

The Trees are Alayna Thomas, Ella Menke, Casie Longstreth, Ciara Giamarco, Emma Nichols, Dana Congrove, Lexy Brooke and Kyla Edwards.

Tech crew members are Dylan Craycraft, Eli Patrick, and Alleyn Koontz.

Set Crew are Josh Stetson, Ciara Giamarco, Ali Davis, Sylus Horton and set artist is Jenny Etgen. John Brehm is musical and tech director and Tracy Williamson, the director and choreographer.

Permission to perform this production was given by Music Theatre International.

Shown are four senior girls who have roles in the production, Into the Woods JR. From left, Aubrey Curtis, Jacelyn Mills, Brianna McConnell and Grace Patrick. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_Into-the-Woods-JR-photo.jpg Shown are four senior girls who have roles in the production, Into the Woods JR. From left, Aubrey Curtis, Jacelyn Mills, Brianna McConnell and Grace Patrick. Photo by Tracy Williamson