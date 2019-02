MOUNT GILEAD — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Morrow County, beginning at midnight tonight and ending at noon Wednesday.

A total of 2-4 inches of snow expected, so plan for slippery roads, possibly with some ice, by morning.

This also includes Marion, Knox and Holmes counties, according to the National Weather Service.

