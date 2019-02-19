Bowl for the Cure raises money, awareness

CARDINGTON — Penny Woodrum of Marion, a two-year breast cancer survivor, threw the first ball at the 12th annual Bowl for the Cure Feb. 19.

Woodrum said her cancer was detected during a routine mammogram in 2016. She has been cancer-free ever since and said, “I urge every woman to get that mammogram regularly.”

The event was hosted by Morrow Lanes owners Larry and Debbie Popp, and is a memorial to Debbie’s niece, Kendra Benson, who passed away as a result of breast cancer in 2006.

Nine teams, 45 bowlers, competed in the event, which benefits the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, Columbus affiliate. A total of $2,709 was raised.

Members of the winning team were Doug Burns, Chris Stanley, Andy Cole, Melody Haag and Michal Shirley, who were awarded a cash prize.

Winning $161 in the 50-50 drawing was Melody Haag; Chelsea Mills won the $100 Kroger Gift card door prize. Other door prize donors included Wanda Mitchell, a crochet afghan, and R. C. Edler, who donated four tickets to an Ohio State University basketball game.

Centerpieces on the ten tables were donated by Mary K Flowers, Mount Gilead. Komen of Columbus donated bead necklaces, scarves and ink pens.

Organizing this event were El Donna McKinniss, Carol Patterson and Dawn Fleming. McKinniss said $36,083 has been raised for the foundation since the local Bowl for the Cure’s first event in 2007.

She also announced a second Bowl for the Cure will be held March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. also at Morrow Lanes. It is a Gilead Christian School Capstone project led by Madison Fry, a senior student.

In photo the winning Bowl for the Cure team 2019 are, back row from left, Doug Burns, Chris Shirley and Andy Cole. Front row, Melody Haag and Michal Shirley. Tossing the first ball at the recent Bowl for the Cure at Morrow Lanes was Penny Woodrum, of Marion, a breast cancer survivor.