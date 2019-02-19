Bowl for the Cure raises money, awareness

CARDINGTON — Penny Woodrum of Marion, a two-year breast cancer survivor, threw the first ball at the 12th annual Bowl for the Cure Feb. 19.
Woodrum said her cancer was detected during a routine mammogram in 2016. She has been cancer-free ever since and said, “I urge every woman to get that mammogram regularly.”
The event was hosted by Morrow Lanes owners Larry and Debbie Popp, and is a memorial to Debbie’s niece, Kendra Benson, who passed away as a result of breast cancer in 2006.
Nine teams, 45 bowlers, competed in the event, which benefits the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, Columbus affiliate. A total of $2,709 was raised.
Members of the winning team were Doug Burns, Chris Stanley, Andy Cole, Melody Haag and Michal Shirley, who were awarded a cash prize.
Winning $161 in the 50-50 drawing was Melody Haag; Chelsea Mills won the $100 Kroger Gift card door prize. Other door prize donors included Wanda Mitchell, a crochet afghan, and R. C. Edler, who donated four tickets to an Ohio State University basketball game.
Centerpieces on the ten tables were donated by Mary K Flowers, Mount Gilead. Komen of Columbus donated bead necklaces, scarves and ink pens.
Organizing this event were El Donna McKinniss, Carol Patterson and Dawn Fleming. McKinniss said $36,083 has been raised for the foundation since the local Bowl for the Cure’s first event in 2007.
She also announced a second Bowl for the Cure will be held March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. also at Morrow Lanes. It is a Gilead Christian School Capstone project led by Madison Fry, a senior student.