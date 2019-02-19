Downtown stop lights repaired

MOUNT GILEAD — The busiest intersection in the village had an interruption recently.

Village administrator Dan Rogers told Village Council Monday night that “the stop lights at the monument was hit with an electrical surge and burned the controller up.”

Brian Shook Electric did the work once a new controller was bought. Total estimated cost is $3,400 for the controller and $800-$1,000 for installation.

Traffic was able to continue with the lights flashing for that day.

In other business:

• Workers searched for a water leak for several days, Rogers said.

“We searched Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We finally found two leaks, one on South Delaware Street and the other on Neal Avenue, that was about 7-feet deep,” he said.

Both were repaired and water usage is within the normal range.

• A social media committee consisting of 3 council members continues working on a plan, with the goal of better informing village residents of things going on within the village.

• Rogers and council’s streets committee are working on a list of streets for improvement this year. Those include Douglas, North and South Delaware, West Union and HPM streets.

• Recent snowfalls have kept village crews busy, working numerous hours clearing streets.

• Fire Chief Greg Young reported his department has gone on 54 total runs in 2019, including 20 over the past several weeks.