Young inventors gear up for the VEX Robotics at Highland

MARENGO — More than 200 leading high school students and mentors from around Ohio will unite at Highland High School on Feb. 23 for the 2018-2019 VEX Robotics Competition game, Turning Point.

The action-packed tournament will feature more than 44 teams who will compete with and against other schools in a series of back-to-back robotics challenges, made possible by major sponsors Whirlpool Corporation, DeWeese Farms and Hot Shot’s Secrets.

Participants will compete for the championship title by strategically executing the 2018-2019 VEX Robotics Competition game, Turning Point, driving robots they designed, built and programmed using VEX EDR. The 2018-2019 VEX Robotics Competition game, Turning Point is played by stacking caps on posts, by flipping caps, by stacking balls on caps, by toggling flags by throwing balls, and by parking robots.

This event is one of a series of tournaments taking place internationally throughout the year. VEX Competitions are recognized as the largest and fastest growing competitive robotics programs for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and college aged students around the world. VEX Competitions represent over 20,000 teams from 45 countries that participate in more than 1,500 VEX Competition events worldwide. The season culminates each spring, with the highly-anticipated VEX Robotics World Championship, uniting top qualifying teams from local, state and international VEX Robotics events to crown World Champions.

“It’s eye-opening to see the robots these students design, build and program each season to compete in the game-based engineering challenge,” said Shawn Wilhelm, Highland High School engineering and robotics teacher. “The VEX Robotics Competition provides kids with an engaging hands-on learning experience that instills a passion for STEM, and teaches them how to become critical problem solvers, which is critical to their future.”

There will be an all-you-can-eat French toast breakfast on Saturday as well to support the high school and middle school robotics teams from Highland. It will be in the Highland High School cafeteria. It will start at 7:30am and go until 10:30am. The cost is $5 and will also include sausage, fruit, and drinks.

The VEX Robotics Competition is managed by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation and serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills such as teamwork, leadership and project management, honed through building robots and competing with like-minded students from the local community.

More information about the VEX Robotics Competition is available at RoboticsEducation.org, RobotEvents.com, and VEXRobotics.com.