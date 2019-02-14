Trash Bash plans made

MOUNT GILEAD — Trash Bash is celebrating its 40th year and has a long history of the community collaborating and making a strong effort to make our communities a safer and more environmentally friendly place for families of Morrow County! Keep Morrow County Beautiful / Morrow County Recycling joint office encourages your participation.

There are two ways to participate.

Poster Contest

What an awesome way to help connect the relationship between the natural environment, ecosystems and human interactions, by showing others through your work of art. Posters should reflect litter awareness and encourage volunteers to participate in the Morrow County Trash Bash. Prizes will be awarded. The poster contest is open to any resident of Morrow County.

The grand prize poster will also be incorporated into the primary electronic marketing piece for our 2019 campaign to fight litter. All entries will be displayed on the Keep Morrow County Beautiful Facebook page. Winning posters will be displayed in the County Administration Building the week of Trash Bash, April 22-26, 2019. Deadline to enter your poster is Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Contest Rules:

• The poster contest is open to anyone who resides in Morrow County.

• Posters should be on 8.5 x 11 inches paper. Only one entry per person. Do not fold or roll posters. No glitter.

• Attach an official entry form to the back of the entry; entry form must be filled out completely and legibly.

• Mail or deliver entries to: Morrow County Trash Bash Poster Contest, c/o Keep Morrow County Beautiful, 80 N. Walnut St., Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338. All entries must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.

• All entries become the property of the Keep Morrow County Beautiful committee and will not be returned to artist.

• Only original artwork with positive themes will be accepted. Winning artwork may be modified to suit

marketing purposes.

Roadside / Public Space Clean-up

Any group (4-H, Scouts, churches, schools, families, individuals, business groups, etc.) wanting to clean-up litter along Morrow County township/county roads can participate. Volunteers will receive safety vests, gloves, and trash bags. Help us make 40 Teams for the 40th year celebration.

On-line registration is due by April 8, 2019.

In 2018, 605 volunteers removed 5.69 tons of litter and 300 bags of recyclable material from 14 townships. Volunteers donated 2,117.5 hours of service time and covered 257.5 miles of County and Township roadways.

For more information on the Morrow County Trash Bash, check out the www.MorrowCountyOhio.gov website or contact Lindsey Grimm, Keep Morrow County Beautiful / Morrow County Recycling Director at 419-946-6400.

