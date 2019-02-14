C-L treasurer explains ‘ups and downs of revenue’

Jon Mason, Cardington-Lincoln School District treasurer, gave his report during the board of education’s meeting on Feb. 11.

“We are in the valley of the ups and downs of revenue before the tax collection in March.”

“Compared to last January, we have continued to improve,” he commented.

Mason noted the county auditor approved district millage rates for 2018 as follows: General Fund: 20 mills; PI (Permanent Improvement) one mill and debt total 1.55 mills.

“We have collections in three different areas: general fund: 20 mill for operating; PI: one mill for permanent improvements and combined debt repayment of 1.55 mills, to repay our building construction bonds. Our real estate tax collections are right at $3 million from all property tax.”|

He added, “Compared to last year, the millage rates stayed the same, valuations increased right around $1 million in combined valuation of Morrow and Marion County. Morrow County values increased for our district about $865,000 (+66 percent) as compared to 2017 values. Ag values, he noted actually went down $650,000 while residential went up $1.3 million in Morrow County, one mill today, based on our current values collects about $144,000 in property taxes.”

In other business, the board:

• Approved a Middle Schools Work Grant for $2,000 and the Medicaid School Program Audit two-year agreement.

• Approved the amended lease for the Tomorrow Center for Fy19 and FY 20 at $120,000 per year. It was noted this was the last two years of the original five year lease and reflects an adjustment in the lease price.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie noted that one of the consequences of being out of school was not collecting lunch revenue. He said the Food Service manager is doing her best to make substitutes and use the food purchased and making sure food is not wasted.

Petrie said applications are now open for the summer food program and he is working with Mt Gilead and Northmor as both districts along with Cardington benefit from this program.

The board approved the donation of $606.95 from the Athletic Boosters for the purchase of a wrestling scale and $650 towards dirt for the softball and baseball fields for a total of $1256.95.

• Petrie said he will give his State of the District address on two nights, March 14 and March 19 during Parent Teacher conferences. The addresses will be given at 4:30; 5:30 and at 6:30 p.m. Each will be followed by a question and answer session.

• He updated tobacco-free school policy, which was approved by the board.

• The board approved a stipend for HVAC maintenance which is effective immediately through June 30, 2019 at $3,600.

Substitute teachers are needed. He will have a final draft soon and said it will include a raise in rates, but will not be retroactive. “Anyone who has a four-year degree and looking for work is needed.”

• Petrie will make a proposal for a raise in sub bus driver rates at the March meeting.

He said all calamity days have been used (includes the days missed because of the water main break and lack of a bus driver another day.) He explained the formula that will allow the school to not have to make up those days at this point.

• The board agreed to move the April meeting from April 8 to April 15. This allows for the hearing on the 2019-2020 calendar to be held at 5 p.m. prior to the board meeting on March 11.

• Because this is Black History Month, Petrie paid tribute to Evva Kinney Heath, an 1897 Cardington High School graduate who became a 1904 law graduate of Howard University. He described the many achievements in her life which ended at age 29.