MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Assist unit

Officer assisted sheriff’s deputy on South Delaware Street regarding possession of a vehicle and purse.

Paraphernalia

Trooper requested an open air sniff from K-9 unit. K-9 Nik alerted on the vehicle on State Route 95 and Township Road 121. Syringes and other paraphernalia were located.

Domestic issue

Officer responded to Bank Street where someone reported a male relative destroying things. The man was sitting outside and agreed to leave for the evening.

Screen removed

A resident on South Delaware Street reported a window screen was removed from her kitchen window.

Domestic complaint

A domestic issue involving a live-in boyfriend on Lee Street was investigated.

Vehicle struck

A woman backing out of a parking space on South Delaware Street hit a metal post causing damage.

Crash

An accident occurred at Park Avenue Elementary School’s parking. Property damage was sustained to one of the vehicles.

Warrant served

A complaint of loud music on Westview Drive was investigated. The music was turned down. A man at the residence had a warrant from Morrow County Juvenile Court.