Cardington-Lincoln plans 89th alumni party

CARDINGTON — Planning is under way for the 89th Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party to be held Saturday, May 25, at the high school.

The evening will begin with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. by All Occasions Catering, Waldo, and will be followed by the annual meeting/program in the Patrick Drouhard Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Induction will be made of 2019 Hall of Fame nominees and five scholarships will be awarded.

The 50-year class of 1969 and the 70 year class of 1949 will be honored as will other increment classes.

Concluding the evening will be music by the Palace Theatre Big Band of Marion, directed by George Schram. A tour of the Nichols Street Elementary School wiLl also be offered.

Cost of the evening’s events will be $25. Those wishing to attend only the meeting/program and entertainment will be charged $8 at the door.

A deadline for the dinner reservations will be published later. Also published in the next few weeks will be the names of those who will take the reservations.

Classes wishing to meet in separate rooms before the dinner can contact committee member Angie Dendinger, 740-500-0028, or treasurer Evelyn Long, 419-864-6786.

Those wishing to make Hall of Fame nominations can pick up the forms from Long. Deadline for nominations is April 6.

Other officers are Gary Ebert, president; Ron Pine, vice president; Bob Mathews, second vice president, Darlene Wallace, secretary and Sharon Collmer, committee member.