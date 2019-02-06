Cardington finances in order

CARDINGTON — Village Fiscal Officer, Deb Fry, gave a finalized account of the village’s finances for 2018 when village council met in regular session Monday, Feb. 4.

Included were the village’s appropriations and revenue for 2018. Listed were the total expenses for each line item for each fund for the year 2018. The total revenue listed the budget and reflected the per cent of the budget received for the year.

Giving the RITA analysis, Fry’s report reflected all net tax revenues received for each of the past five years.

Bills approved for payment totaled $23,840.42.

Fry said she has been notified that the Ohio Auditor’s office will tentatively arrive in the village to begin the 2017-2018 audit the week of Feb. 18.

• Council approved a resolution to levy a tax renewal of an existing five-year tax (3.9 mills) for the village that was adopted effective 1999 in excess of a 10-mill limitation. The levy will be placed on the May 7 ballot.

• A second reading was given an ordinance approving the requested application to rezone 300 North Marion Street parcel from existing residential (R1) to residential (R3).

• Police Lt. David Winkler gave the police report noting a total of 83 calls for service were taken in January, more than the same time last year. He also reported that Officer Andy Cotter is in charge of the Department’s Face Book page and he does the page on Police Officers of Ohio.

He also said new shelving was installed in the evidence room due to needing more space. He named the different training being taken in 2019 by the department that includes Reid Training, Chief’s In-service, Evidence Tech, School Resource and DARE Officer; Latent Print Development; DeEscalation Tech for SRO, and Taser and Active School Shooting taken with the Mount Gilead Police Department Feb. 18.

• Council approved the adjustment of village water rates accordingly beginning with the first regular billing cycle after Feb. 1, 2019. Sewer rates remain unchanged.

• The resignation of Shannon Mermann from the position of Auxiliary Police Officer with the village was approved effective January 21, 2019 Village Administrator Danny Wood said his department has been busy plowing streets, repairing broken meters, etc, during the cold snap.

• Council will meet next on Tuesday, Feb. 19.