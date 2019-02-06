Mount Gilead FFA members receive regional honors

Mount Gilead FFA Advisor Matt Gompf and Mount Gilead High School Principal, Deb Clauss congratulated chapter members and chapter officers for their success at the Region 3 Ohio FFA Evaluations Monday. They now wait for state judging on Feb. 22-23.
The Mount Gilead FFA Chapter Invites the community to join them for their annual pancake breakfast held in a new location this year at Gilead Christian School Elementary on Feb. 23, starting at 7 a.m. It will be a great way to say congratulations to these individuals.
Mount Gilead FFA members and officers receiving regional honors include; Makenzie Strahm for Reporter’s Book–gold rating, Alexis McCoy – Secretary’s Book – gold rating, Taylor Stephen – Treasurer’s Book – gold rating, Kayla Barker – American Degree – Advanced, Jacob Kirkland – American Degree –Advanced, Taylor Stephen – State Degree – Advanced, Morgan Beck–Goat Entrepreneurship Proficiency – Advanced,
Taylor Stephen – Agricultural Service Entrepreneurship Proficiency -Advanced Holly Gompf -Diversified Crop Entrepreneurship Proficiency -Advanced.-Diversified Crop Entrepreneurship Proficiency -Advanced -Diversified Agricultural Entrepreneurship Proficiency -Advanced.