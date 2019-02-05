Northmor student dies in work-related accident

FREDERICKTOWN — A Northmor High School student died last weekend from injuries sustained working at a farm in Knox County.

Ashtan William Russell, 16, of Bellville, died Sunday at Grant Medical Center.

Russell was a sophomore. He was working at a farm near Fredericktown, according to Northmor Principal Benji Bethea.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reported responding to a report of traumatic injuries resulting from someone being struck by heavy equipment. Fredericktown EMS also responded to the scene.

Bethea said Russell had turned 16 last fall and was excited about getting his drivers license.

“It’s a big loss to the Northmor family. The district plans to raise funds to offset funeral expenses,” Bethea said.

Student Council is working with Pizzaburg in Mount Gilead to have a benefit Monday.

Northmor’s Facebook page had this post:

“We are saddened to inform you that Northmor High School lost a member of the student body this weekend. The student was involved in an accident at work. We know this may be a difficult time for many who knew the student. We have taken measures to provide numerous counselors for our student body to speak with should they choose to do so. If you feel your son or daughter needs additional support, please feel free to contact us. We have resources available to help your child through the grieving process. Please keep the entire Northmor community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Memorial contributions also may be made to Snyder Funeral Homes to assist the family with funeral expenses.