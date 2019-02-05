Buckeye Chuck visits Headwater

MOUNT GILEAD — Charlie Evers of WMRN and his namesake Buckeye Chuck the groundhog made an appearance at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center on Sunday afternoon, Feb 3.

This came a day after the groundhog predicted an early spring from his burrow in Marion.

A good crowd of people of all ages welcomed them and learned a lot about groundhogs and the history of Buckeye Chuck, but didn’t delve into Ohio’s complex meteorology.

The afternoon also featured a hike to look for scat, tracks and other signs of animal activity led by Matt Stooksbury and Mia Shotwell, pictures with Big G., scat, track, and fur displays, crafts, a ground hog “burrow”, and refreshments.

The day was a project of the Headwaters Board, Staff and others including: Eddie Lou Meimer, Phylis Miller, Kim Forget, Gail West, Marilyn Weiler, Amanda Pfahler, Larry Shotwell and Jessica Anderson.

James Anderson, Marion Park District Naturalist, and WMRN made the visit of Evers and Buckeye Chuck possible.

HOEC is located on Home Road (CR 76) just north of the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department and is administered by Morrow SWCD.

The next program will be Seeds and Soils on March 17 at 2 p.m. Carrie Jagger Murphy from OSU Extension will help everyone prepare for the spring planting season.