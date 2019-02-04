GILEAD CHRISTIAN HONOR, MERIT ROLLS

Quarter 2
Honor Roll (All A’s)
2nd grade: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother.
3rd grade: Patrick Harvel.
4th grade: Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Evan Thompson.
5th grade: Amy Caldwell, Levi Harvey.
8th grade: LeighAnn Bower.
10th grade: Hannah Caldwell.
11th grade: Naomi Shipman.
Merit Roll
All A’s & B’s
2nd grade: Ayden Camacho, Bryce Horn, Alex Nolting, Talon Walsh.
3rd grade: Landen Bower, George Cook, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting.
4th grade: James Fleak, Caleb Strother, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Zachary Underwood, Grace Zader.
5th grade: Brooke Bower, Santi Camacho, Alexis Russell.
6th grade: Kaden Gall.
7th grade: Sophia Harvey.
8th grade: Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson.
9th grade: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble.
10th grade: Jungi Jeong, Laura Lastoria.
11th grade: Zach Zader.