GILEAD CHRISTIAN HONOR, MERIT ROLLS


Quarter 2

Honor Roll (All A’s)

2nd grade: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother.

3rd grade: Patrick Harvel.

4th grade: Gage Beacom, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Evan Thompson.

5th grade: Amy Caldwell, Levi Harvey.

8th grade: LeighAnn Bower.

10th grade: Hannah Caldwell.

11th grade: Naomi Shipman.

Merit Roll

All A’s & B’s

2nd grade: Ayden Camacho, Bryce Horn, Alex Nolting, Talon Walsh.

3rd grade: Landen Bower, George Cook, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting.

4th grade: James Fleak, Caleb Strother, Samara Tieche, Annoura Tomlinson, Zachary Underwood, Grace Zader.

5th grade: Brooke Bower, Santi Camacho, Alexis Russell.

6th grade: Kaden Gall.

7th grade: Sophia Harvey.

8th grade: Cassidy Gamble, Guinevere Jackson.

9th grade: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble.

10th grade: Jungi Jeong, Laura Lastoria.

11th grade: Zach Zader.

