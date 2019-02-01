Make designating a sober driver your game plan Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS — Super Bowl Sunday is historically a day when friends and family gather. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging fans to be safe this Sunday by refraining from driving while impaired.

If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver, The Ohio Highway Patrol says.

Troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday. Help others make good choices by reminding them Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Patrol made 43 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were three fatalities and 276 injuries resulting from traffic crashes. One of the traffic fatalities and 34 of the injuries were OVI-related.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Make the smart decision to designate a sober driver and influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.