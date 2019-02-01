Board of Health receives commissioners’ proposal regarding space

MOUNT GILEAD — The Board of Health received a letter from Morrow County Commissioners in response to the board’s proposal following their joint meeting Jan. 16.

Morrow County Health Commissioner, Pam Butler said their proposal will be an item at the Feb. 11 Board of Health meeting.

The commissioners’ letter states that the clinic can remain where it is for the consideration of $25,000, which should be in the form of a rental agreement.

The letter further states, “The Commissioners remain steadfast that unless the full rent is paid for the space that the Health Department utilizes that the Department will be moved to the Wilhelm Building.”

Butler noted that the rent commissioners request for the department’s space is $72,000 plus the $25,000 amount for the clinic area. Butler and the board also received a letter from Auditor Pat Davies stating that townships and villages would be paying for the $200,000 renovation needed at the Wilhelm Building.

The February Board of Health meeting is Monday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the Community Services Building, 619 W. Marion St., Mount Gilead.