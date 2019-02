PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JANUARY TRANSACTIONS

86 and 92 S. Main St., Marengo, Ginny and Aron West to Johnna Higgins, $160,000.

2105 CR 63, Canaan Township, Kevin and Chelsey Stephens to Garrett Mitchell, $136,000.

CR 28, Cardington Township, ABM Farms to L&L Land Holdings Ltd., $685,000.

4226 CR 28, Cardington Township, Sheila Stewart to Tara Hartley, $172,900.

TR 66, Cardington Township, ABM Farms to Umang and Tracy Nanda.

CR 134, TR 139, Cardington Township, ABM Farms to Bruner Land Company Inc., $100,000.

7629 CR 19, Chester Township, Stephanie Fesler to Virginia White, $158,000.

5660 TR 96, Congress Township, Mitchell Schauwecker Trust to Justin and Sarah Rice, $199,500.

Lot 127, Congress Township, Candlewood Lake Association to Mavis Mallory, $4,000.

Lot 128, Congress Township, Candlewood Lake Association to Mavis Mallory, $2,000.

Lot 129, Congress Township, Candlewood Lake Association to Mavis Mallory, $2,000.

Lots 186, 187, 188, Congress Township, Arnold Deel to Radius Inc., $15,000.

Lots 236, 237, Congress Township, Karen Beers and William Lare to Sandra Smith, $225,000.

SR 314, Franklin Township, Neil and Georgia Rogers Living Trust to Terry Knapp, $40,000.

6488 CR 121, Franklin Township, Donna Shaw to Russell Cody and Lindsey Hertz, $140,000.

4349 TR 118, Chad Squires and Trisha Indenbeisen to Vernnon and Lydiann Miuller, $132,500.

SR 314, Franklin Township, Albert and Susan Troyer to Daniel and Emma Troyer, $35,000.

110 Enterprise, Edison, Jade Parmer to Pamela Eastep and Suezanne Keckler, $65,000.

105 Dixon St., Edison, Osborne Energy Builders LLC to James and Janice Curtis, $165,000.

344 Douglas St., Mount Gilead, William Hehrer, trustee, to Courtney Price, $15,000.

97 S. Rich St., Mount Gilead, Arthur and Andrea Miller to Tyler Morr, $95,000.

124 N. Walnut St., Mount Gilead, Donald Siegfried to James Marhover, $133,100.

TR 179, Harmony Township, Jennifer Stover to Ray and Eria Ferrell, $75,000.

4770 TR 232, Harmony Township, Eckhartz Ventures LLC to Lindsey Baer, $195,000.

2769 CR 156, Lincoln Township, Shannon and Amanda Sheets to Christopher and Braudelina Lomauro, $180,000.

3240 SR 529, Lincoln Township, Devot Bartlett and Morgan Holobaugh-Rees to Haley Morelock, $114,000.

TR 80, Perry Township, Krabill Keystone Inheritance Trust to Bradley and Melinda Lanker, $342,162.

7488 CR 242, Perry Township, Donna Cremeans to Rory Haines, $119,000.

1323 CR 24, Peru Township, Christopher and Kaelen Varney to Thaddeus and Caroline Buffenbarger, $315,000.

1483 CR 219, Peru Township, Amy and Timothy Trent to Wesley and Annie Martin, $650,000.

8840 TR 52, Troy Township, Todd and Amanda Wells to Chad and Lynn Walters, $190,000.

CR 29, Washington Township, John Hayes to Kurt and Stephanie Deisch, $28,000.

3595 SR 309, Iberia, Thomas Smith to Smitty’s Holdings LLC, $35,000.

1201 CR 149, Westfield Township, Brandon and Jennifer Mack to Scott Wells, $133,000.

2475 TR 164, Westfield Township, Estero Land Co. Ltd., to Taylor Powell, $173,000.