COLLEGE NEWS

Partlow named to Dean’s List

MOUNT VERNON — Rylie Partlow has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Partlow, a freshman majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders, has attained the dean’s list. She is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School, and the daughter of Joel and Atina Partlow of Cardington.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults.

Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following local Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s List for fall 2018:

Brianna Driver of Cardington.

Kearsten Kostelnik of Galion.

Madison Pierce of Ashley.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Ohio Wesleyan graduates

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is proud to announce local residents among its fall 2018 graduates.

Mikayla Robinson, of Marengo, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following local Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s List for Fall 2018:

Brianna Driver of Cardington.

Kearsten Kostelnik of Galion.

Madison Pierce of Ashley.

Reid on BWU Dean’s List

BEREA — The following local student has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

Matty Reid of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in mild/moderate educational needs.

Bowling Named makes Dean’s List

CINCINNATI — Julia Bowling of Marengo, was named to Mount St. Joseph University’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List. Bowling is a student in the field of Criminology.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses). Bowling was among the 35 percent of undergraduate students named to the Mount St. Joseph University’s Fall 2018 Dean’s List.