MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 13-24

Drug arrest

Trooper requested officer and K-9 partner to perform an open air sniff on a vehicle stopped on I-71. K-9 Nik alerted on the vehicle. Search yielded drug residue and crushed Oxycodone. Driver was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and state she was a heroin user.

Store theft

Drug Mart reported a theft.

Accident

A vehicle turning left from Main to Marion streets was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Main. Property damage only.

Domestic complaint

A domestic dispute was investigated on Highland Avenue. No arrests were made de to lack of physical evidence and conflicting stories.

Scam alert

A Lee Street resident reported receiving several calls from a man claiming the person owed him $3,200 from 2003. A call to the Better Business Bureau revealed it was a scam.

Disorderly

A resident of West Marion Road was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. He later was cited for assault on a woman for grabbing her arm and scratching her.

Damage

The Salvation Army on Marion Road had its rear door damaged and the front entrance had damaged lights. Hypodermic needles and human feces were found.

Theft report

A Delaware Street resident reported that his ex-girlfriend had changed his bank account information while he was incarcerated.

Traffic offenses

A woman was cited for a stop sign violation and driving under suspension on North Cherry Street at Park Avenue.

Motorist cited

A man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license and given a warning for loud exhaust.

Prowler reported

Resident on North Main Street reported someone knocked on the side of her residence. She also said there were a set of foot tracks behind it. No one was located.

Lockout

A woman locked the keys inside her mother’s vehicle while attempting to free it from being stuck in the yard. Officer was able to free gain entry to and free the vehicle.

Vehicle struck

A motorist was topped on West Marion Road when the vehicle behind him had a mechanical failure and was not able to stop. It struck the vehicle in the rear causing property damage only.

Drug citation

Officer cited a man for possession of marijuana on South Main Street.

Sign hit

A woman traveling south on South Delaware Street drove off the left side of the road before driving over a speed limit sign and becoming stuck.

Crash reported

Two vehicles collided on East Marion Street. One vehicle was plowing snow and spreading salt when it was struck by a second vehicle. The second vehicle sustained damage to the right front corner.