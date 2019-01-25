Mount Gilead Schools to place levy on May ballot

MOUNT GILEAD — At a special meeting Saturday morning, Jan. 19, the Mount Gilead School Board approved the resolution to proceed with a .75 percent traditional base income tax for the period of five years.

This was conditional as long as donations satisfy the election expenses incurred by the special election in May (estimated at $10,222.)

Mount Gilead Superintendent Jeff Thompson was pleased to report Thursday that the Levy Committee was able to raise the amount needed for the special election by the deadline Jan. 25.

“Many stepped up to donate to have the amount needed for the special election,” said Thompson who added that the levy was so close to passing last fall. “We will need to get our message out,” Thompson said.

There will be an additional special meeting concerning the levy and finances Jan, 30 at 6 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be held on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

The levy failed by 27 votes, falling 1,599 to 1,572, in the Nov. 6 general election.