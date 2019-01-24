Cardington to place levy on May ballot

CARDINGTON — A full agenda was considered when Village Council met in regular session Jan. 22.

Following discussion, council agreed to place a 3.1-mill levy on the ballot in May during a special election.

This levy would fund current expenses. The final ordinance will be voted on by council on Feb. 4, two days before the deadline for placing it on the ballot.

In other matters:

• During a public hearing, Matt Horton, owner of a lot at 300 N. Marion St., presented his plan to construct a one story three apartment building at that site, which is on the corner of Reichelderfer Street. The lot would have to be rezoned to R3, if approved. Council members approved the first reading related to the proposal.

• John Harsh, Morrow County Emergency Management Director, discussed the various areas of his job responsibilities including Code Red.

• Police Officer Lt. David Winkler described the training programs members of the department would like to take. Police Chief James Wallace said the department is hoping to eventually take these programs to keep the department well trained and informed.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said the village has received notification that the Ohio EPA is recommending the Water Plant Improvement Project, be recommended for state revolving funding assistance through the Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA).

A large part of this application was the completion of the newly acquired Asset Management Plan. He also reviewed events during the recent snow storm and said they had a big weekend with snow removal.

“The employees worked long hours,” he said and acknowledged the compliments from community residents on the prompt snow removal and icy street treatment.

• Council approved a resolution certifying to the county auditor for inclusion on the tax duplicate, the total amount of $2,726.69 for delinquent water and sewer charges.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer of the village to enter into a contract with the Morrow County Commissioners regarding the prisoner housing agreement.

The DKMM, Delaware-Knox-Marion-Morrow Joint Waste Management’s District’s amended draft solid waste management Plan for the village was approved by council members who also approved the joint paving project for State Route 529.

The ordinance calls for ODOT to assume and bear 100 Per cent of the necessary costs of this project with the village’s share to be $780,100.

Approval was given an ordinance that accepts the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the Main Street Sidewalk project (from Fourth Street to Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Inc.

• Council approved a resolution allowing the VA to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) for the Nature Works Local Grant Program. This grant will help fund a new shelter house at the Maxwell Park.

• The RITA income tax collections are higher this year than last. Bills approved for payment included $44,670 to Hughes Equipment for a rescue truck bed.

• Mayor Susie Peyton told council members that the Friends of Cardington are planning for park programs this summer that include a movie, bingo and music two nights a month. She said several people have expressed interest in holding events in the Legion Park.

All council committees will remain the same as in 2018.