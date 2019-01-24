Glimpse of the eclipse

Sky gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon on Sunday, Jan. 20, in which sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere lit the celestial body in a dramatic fashion and turned it red.Watchers in North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa, who were lucky enough to have clear skies, saw a total lunar eclipse. Jeff Hoffer, an amateur photographer from Bellville, captured this and other images.
