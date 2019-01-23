Clean ice off your vehicle

Here is a friendly reminder to clean your car off before you leave your residence or place of employment. Wednesday morning a Morrow County plow truck was struck by a chunk of ice that came off the top of someone’s vehicle. The driver of the plow truck escaped with no injury, but the county is down one plow truck.

Courtesy Photo | Morrow County Sheriff