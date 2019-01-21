Two injured in crash on I-71

MOUNT GILEAD — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash on I-71, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at mile post 155. According to the Trooper’s report, a 2000 Honda Accord was disabled and stationary in the right lane when a 2017 Volvo, commercial truck was southbound and struck the Honda in the rear.

Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road. The Volvo cab and first trailer overturned and struck a tree.

The rear-seat passenger was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus by Air-Evac. The driver of the commercial vehicle was flown to OSU Hospital by Med-Flight. Both individuals suffered life-threatening injuries. The front-seat driver and passenger of the car were transported to the Morrow County Community Hospital for treatment.

The Patrol did not release names at time of publication pending the preliminary investigation and confirmation of identity due to a language barrier.

Drug and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash. Seat-belt use is being investigated due to the extent of the injuries.

Agencies on the scene to assist were the Morrow County EMS and Fire Department, ODOT and the Mansfield Post of the OHP.

