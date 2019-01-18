Headwater kicks off season

MOUNT GILEAD — The 2019 season at the Headwater Outdoor Education Center (HOEC) begins on Sunday, Feb. 3 with a visit from the furry, fellow himself – The Big G.

Kids & families can have pictures taken with the Big G as well as enjoy shadow play, tunnel fun, sweet treats and hike around headwaters looking for tracks, scat and other signs of animals.

The event is from 2-4 p.m.

HOEC is a facility governed and administrated by the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District. The HOEC has free monthly educational programs for local children and families.

Feb. 3 – Ground Hog/Scat & Track: Pictures with The Big G.

March 17– Seeds and Soil.

April 28- Spring Hike and Egg Hunt.

May 19 – Wild Plant Art & Fairy Gardens.

June 13 – Pond Clinic and Kid Activities.

July 23 – Native Pollinators & Honey Bees: Catch the Buzz.

Aug. 19– Scavenger Hunt and Picnic (sponsorship – MC Conservation Club).

Sept. 21 – National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 22 – Token Trail Adventure: Family Fun.

Oct. 19 – Bats, Owls and Night Sky (TBA).

Nov. 3 – Third Annual: Holiday Make It, Take It (free crafts – family fun) *Register by Oct. 30 to insure your place and materials.

WEE Discover (Pre-school program) – every Thursday in April-May and September-October, 2019 (Thursdays 10:15 a.m. or 12:45 p.m.)

Wild Days (Ages pre-school through middle school)– June 11-12; July 16-17, 2019. All four sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Shown, from left, are Julie Trainer, on The Big G’s knee, Mallory Trainer, Maddison Hursey, Shelby Hursey and Kayla Trainer. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_hoec.jpg Shown, from left, are Julie Trainer, on The Big G’s knee, Mallory Trainer, Maddison Hursey, Shelby Hursey and Kayla Trainer. Courtesy Photo