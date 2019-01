The Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Jan. 19, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. at the district Board of Education Office located at 145 N. Cherry Street, Mount Gilead.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the possibility of a school levy.

Additionally, the Board may take action on a resolution to place a school district levy on the May 2019 ballot.