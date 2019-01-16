Ruehrmund chosen C-L board president

CARDINGTON — Troy Ruehrmund was re-elected president when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met Monday, Jan. 14, for its annual organizational meeting. Matt Meyers was named vice president.

The board established regular meeting times as 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month except July when there will be no meeting.

The official signatures of the superintendent, treasurer and board president were authorized and the FC Bank, Cardington, was designated the official depository of all school funds.

Among other designations was the Morrow County Sentinel as the official publisher of all board of education required legal notices.

The front bulletin board on the east doors of the board of education office was established as a reasonable method to determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings.

The board will recognize the Cardington-Lincoln Faculty Association as the majority bargaining agent for the certified, non-exempt employees and OAPSE #687 as the majority bargaining agent for the classified, non-exempt employees.

Also approved was the appointment of Andrew Burton of Renwick, Welsh and Burton as general legal advisor.

Appointed board liaisons are Pat Clark, legislative/board policy; Matt Meyers, business and finance; Marilyn Davis, booster/parent organization; Chuck Jones, representative to Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Board and Troy Ruehrmund, community outreach liaison.

• The regular board meeting followed with Superintendent Petrie announcing that the Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education had been presented to Cardington-Lincoln Middle School and principal Jennifer Zierden.

This award recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year (2018) Schools must earn straight As on all Value-Added measures on the report card and the school district must have at least two value-added subgroups of students, which includes gifted, lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities.

Petrie, recognizing Ohio School Boards Month, said he appreciates working with the board who helps to make his job easier.

“I’m blessed to work with a board that is community oriented and appreciate that they help make my job better. They do a lot for the strength of our community and I appreciate their efforts.”

In other business:

• He announced that a grant in the amount of $979 was awarded from the Library Services and Technology Act through the State Library of Ohio. This grant will support costs associated with the Celebrating Ohio Book Awards and Authors Initiative. The funds will be used to purchase books by Ohio authors for the district libraries.

• Donations approved included $250 from St. John Lutheran Church to the elementary LIFT program for their holiday meal; donation of books from the 2nd and 7th Foundation to all second grade students; a donation of $125 from FC Bank to the FFA program; a donation of $200 from Just Music to the Music Department (Band) and a donation of $80 from anonymous to cover remaining 4th grade school fees.

• Petrie commented on the public participation policy noting it is no longer necessary to sign up five days before a meeting if one wishes to participate. “These are open meetings and the board welcomes the opportunity for others to speak.”

• Giving a positive report on the district’s finances, Jon Mason, treasurer said going back to 2015 and coming forward it has been positive. “I appreciate all the hard work the district has done.”

Petrie added, “We’re in a financial position now where we can offer great programs for our students and still have a enough for a rainy day. We’re in the best shape we’ve been in since the early 2000s.”

• Petrie paid tribute to Bill Kerman, who has helped with many school functions and is moving to North Carolina.

• Membership was approved at a fee of $4,664 in the Ohio School Boards Association and approval was given a resolution to participate in the OSBA Legal Assistance fund and authorized payment of $250.

• The board approved the assignment of Candy Danforth as an aide retroactive to Jan. 3, 2019.

• The board will hold a public hearing on the 2019-2020 school calendar during the February board meeting and will vote on the calendar during its March meeting. There will be a State of the District address and meeting planned for February at a date to be determined.

