Be careful out there: Freezing rain on its way

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. for the Morrow County area. Areas of freezing drizzle with ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

If you are about and about, plan on slippery road conditions and slick sidewalks and parking lots. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.