Vehicle rolls over on SR 61

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash this morning on State Route 61 in Gilead Township.

Marvin J. Pierce, 53, of Norwalk, rolled his tanker and trailer at mile post 11. He received minor injuries.

He drove off the road and into a ditch, with the tanker trailer being separated from the commercial tractor and overturning on the right side of the roadway.

Pierce was taken by Morrow County EMS to the hospital.

The road was closed until mid-afternoon when it re-opened to traffic.