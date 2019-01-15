Joint Veterans Council officers

Joint Veterans Council’s new slate of officers for 2019 are, from left, Bruce Fissell, Pastor Lawrence Combs, Cal Shirk, Dan Goodman, Vaughn Corwin, Ray Dietz, Robert Goodman, Brenda Harden and Jim Crawford. The group’s mission: “With our Congressionally sponsored and recognized veterans organizations, county, state and national, we agree to hold all things beneficial to our Country, our organizations and our Veterans in their individual and collective needs. We bind ourselves to cooperate actively with mutual support of all projects, to maintain and operate our Morrow County Veterans Memorial, to coordinate all matters of common interests to our organization and Veterans in general. To unify our patriotism and principals created by service to our county and our country, past and present.”

Joint Veterans Council’s new slate of officers for 2019 are, from left, Bruce Fissell, Pastor Lawrence Combs, Cal Shirk, Dan Goodman, Vaughn Corwin, Ray Dietz, Robert Goodman, Brenda Harden and Jim Crawford. The group’s mission: “With our Congressionally sponsored and recognized veterans organizations, county, state and national, we agree to hold all things beneficial to our Country, our organizations and our Veterans in their individual and collective needs. We bind ourselves to cooperate actively with mutual support of all projects, to maintain and operate our Morrow County Veterans Memorial, to coordinate all matters of common interests to our organization and Veterans in general. To unify our patriotism and principals created by service to our county and our country, past and present.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_Mrw-Cty-Jt-Vets-Council-Swearing-In-Ceremony-01102019.jpg Joint Veterans Council’s new slate of officers for 2019 are, from left, Bruce Fissell, Pastor Lawrence Combs, Cal Shirk, Dan Goodman, Vaughn Corwin, Ray Dietz, Robert Goodman, Brenda Harden and Jim Crawford. The group’s mission: “With our Congressionally sponsored and recognized veterans organizations, county, state and national, we agree to hold all things beneficial to our Country, our organizations and our Veterans in their individual and collective needs. We bind ourselves to cooperate actively with mutual support of all projects, to maintain and operate our Morrow County Veterans Memorial, to coordinate all matters of common interests to our organization and Veterans in general. To unify our patriotism and principals created by service to our county and our country, past and present.” Courtesy Photo