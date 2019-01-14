Bonecutter family donates to Morrow Manor

CHESTERVILLE — The activities department of the Morrow Manor Nursing Center in Chesterville received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter family this past Thursday as part of the Bonecutters monthly Charitable Giving Campaign.

Administrator Darlene Yake, Activities Director Karen Lashley, Cheryl Westbrook Secretary and Social Worker, Syllena Landis Director of Nursing, Owner William Levering, his mother Joan Levering, several staff members and eight residents met with Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter in the dining hall to receive the donation.

“Knowing that Care Centers cannot use funds they receive for activities and instead must raise funds on their own for outings, crafts or other activities, we decided that we would like to donate to the residents of Morrow Manor,” explained Krista

Lashley expressed her thankfulness.

“When I first received the call I asked “is this for real?” “We are constantly trying to raise money for activities for our residents. This is the largest donation we have ever been given. I am speechless. We are very, very thankful.”

“On behalf of my wife and I, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to do this. We have been very blessed. We have lived in this community for almost 20 years and have been neighbors with many of you. We wanted to take our blessings and share with Morrow County, but especially Chesterville,” Rockwell said.

Krista added, “We have brought our children here each year for Trick or Treat. We enjoy coming and talking to the residents. It has made an impact on them and us. The kids couldn’t be here today because they are in school, but when we told them what we were doing they were very excited.”

Mrs. Levering shared the history of the nursing center asking if anyone remembered whose home used to sit on the property. “The Nauman Family home used to sit here.”

The George Nauman family home burned down in March of 1957. In 1960 Chester Sipes and Leonard Keyes built Morrow Manor.

Mr. Levering encouraged residents to share a little of their history including growing up in Chesterville. One resident mentioned he will turn 100 years old this year. The group joked that they would like to use the money for “a big party!”

Last month the Bonecutters announced that they will be awarding a $1,000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. The Bonecutters are best known for the Bonecutter Plaza located at the I-71/State Route 95 interchange.

If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net.

Sitting, from left, are Morrow Manor residents Oris, Betty, Patricia and Daniel. Standing are Darlene Yake, administrator,; Karen Lashley, activities director, and Krista Bonecutter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_Morrow-Manor-photo.jpg Sitting, from left, are Morrow Manor residents Oris, Betty, Patricia and Daniel. Standing are Darlene Yake, administrator,; Karen Lashley, activities director, and Krista Bonecutter. Courtesy Photo