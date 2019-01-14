COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Jan. 16

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m.. Lasagna and includes vegetable, choice of salad, rolls, dessert, drink. Cost is $8 per person with no charge for children 10 and under. Dine in or Carry-out available.

Jan. 16, Feb. 20

White elephant bingo, dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Seniors On Center. Bring a gift and suggested $3 for meal.

Jan. 17

Tomorrow Center Board of Directors organizational and regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Chess for Beginners 6-week course at Selover Library. 4:3-5:30 p.m. Ages 9-15. Recommended to attend the entire series of courses. Free but you are asked to register by Jan. 15 by calling 419-768-3431 or visiting Selover Library. You can also register online at http://selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

Jan. 18

Fish Fry at Jenkins-Vaughn American Legion Post 97, Cardington. Serving 5-7 p.m. All you can eat Alaskan Pollock $10 adults, children under 12, $6.

Jan. 19

Fitness & Adversity, personal experience shared by Morrow County Community Center member Scott Jones. 10 a.m. at the Community Center, 16 S. Main Street, Mount Gilead.

Jan. 20

Country Breakfast Buffet at Harmony United Methodist Chapel. Serving 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Freewill donation. Located 6 miles east of Mount Gilead, one mile south of State Route 95 on County Road 20.

Conscious Grief Support. In this group you can share how you are thinking, feeling, doing after the loss of loved ones. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Held at The People Place, 109 W. Second St., Cardington. Freewill donation.

Jan. 21

Mount Gilead village council, 7 p.m., village administration building.

Musical Monday Movie at the Capitol Theatre. Free showing of the classic “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Showtime is 7 p.m.

Jan. 22

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Mount Gilead Church of Christ; 1-7 p.m.

Jan. 23-24

OhioHealth trauma care presents Stop The Bleed, 8-10 a.m. Wednesday; 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Instructor Stacey Wickham. The program’s goal is to teach people how to recognize, stop or control life-threatening bleeds until medical personnel arrive. To register call Jan Boyd at 419-949-3089.

Jan. 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu is made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to the local Salvation Army. A thank you to the community for your support in 2018 as the church raised $3,796 for local charities.

Feb. 1

The 21st annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame induction will take place between the JV and varsity games against Northmor. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the high school community room at 6 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_calendar-1.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.