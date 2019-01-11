Gals of ’64 keep friendships alive

MOUNT GILEAD — The Gals of ’64 has more than a casual friendship going on.

They have gone through school together, graduating from Mount Gilead High School in 1964 and have kept in touch through the years.

Now that most are retired, they have the luxury of meeting often to continue the wonderful relationships they have grown over the years.

They enjoy getting together every other month at Sames & Cook to share lunch, laughter and to reminisce. Once a year they travel to Plain City to dine at Der Dutcman, meeting one of the classmates who lives near Dayton.

They have stayed together through good times and bad tiimes, and their friendships have remained strong for the 54 years since they graduated.

Members of the Class of ’64 who are part of this group are:

Eddie Lou Vaughn Meimer, Karen Rizor McClelland, Ruthe Daniels Laprocina, Rheta Long Burke, Barbara Jackson Snow, Linda Kincade Wolford, Diana McCreary Cook, Pam Geyer Clinger.

Mary Haenszel Hill, Mary Ann Brown Ivy, Virginia Wieland, Jan Snyder Cox, Jackie West Gruber, Sandy Levering Shepard, Barbara Richardson Hensley and Anne Logan Cotton.

The ones who are out of town may not be at all the lunch dates, but they join in when they are in town. All 1964 classmates are welcome.

Courtesy Photo