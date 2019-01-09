Rep. McClain takes oath of office

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) was sworn Jan. 7 in to his first full term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

He represents the 87th District, which includes Crawford, Morrow and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Marion and Seneca counties.

“I’m excited to begin this new General Assembly, we have many issues to take on including school funding, mental health, foster care, drug use, and sentencing reform to highlight a few,” said McClain. “I’m ready to find solutions to the challenges that we face to make this district and this state a great place to be. At the end of the day it’s about people and improving lives through good public policy, that’s what I aim to accomplish.”

Rep.McClain is a lifelong resident of Wyandot County. He attended Bluffton University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree, and then went on to earn his MBA from the University of Findlay. Representative McClain then worked for a marketing and data analytics company serving information to many Fortune 500 companies.

He worked his way up to eventually overseeing an entire division within the company. In 2013, Representative McClain joined a startup which lead to the successful business of Doc Investments LLC, which most notably operates SD Bullion, a precious metals retailer.

Currently working as the Director of Finance and Customer Service at Doc Investments LLC, Representative McClain has 10 years of experience in the private sector with roles in finance, marketing, customer service, and operations.

The Ohio House session marked the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly.

