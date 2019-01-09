Dickerson selected as Trooper of the Year

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob A. Dickerson has been selected as the 2018 Trooper of the Year at the Mount Gilead Post.

The selection of Dickerson, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2018 at the Mount Gilead Post. Fellow officers stationed at Mount Gilead, chose Dickerson based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

He is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Awards to be announced at a later date.

Dickerson joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Mount Gilead Post. Originally from Butler and a graduate of Clear Fork High School, Trooper Dickerson graduated from the Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Criminal Patrol Award in 2017 and 2018; Ace Award for stolen vehicles in 2017, and his Health and Fitness Award.

Dickerson and his wife, Kelly, reside in Mount Gilead with their four dogs.

