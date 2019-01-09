Foster children attend Christmas party

Morrow County Children Services held its annual foster child Christmas party on Dec. 13. This was held at the Heartland Conference Center located in Marengo.

The evening started off with a catered meal by the employees of Heartland, that included a hot buffet with something for everyone. They topped that all off with a large table of sweet treats to finish off the meal.

Once the families had time to eat, a welcome announcement was given by Sundie Brown, giving thanks to all the foster families, and for all their hard work they do for our community. Sundie than recognized all the staff that works for Morrow County Children Services.

Upon finishing her welcome, the star of the evening arrived, Santa.Kids could not wait to run up to the front of the room and give Santa a big hug.

Once everyone had finished their meal, the night continued in the large conference room, were the Heartland staff had many activities set up for the kids and adults alike. There was a snowball fight, painting station, horse shoes, and the most popular the rock climbing wall. Once everyone had time to play, then the magic began, gifts from Santa.

Each child received personalized gifts from Santa. Baby dolls, scooters, footballs, clothes, shoes, books, puzzles, soccer nets, games, gift cards and more filled the room with Christmas cheer. A big thank you to Heartland Conference Center and all their staff for making this night a huge success.

