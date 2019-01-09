Morrow County community health surveys begin

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Community Partners began its second survey of Morrow County residents as part of a community health assessment process.

The Community Partners are working closely with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and researchers at the University of Toledo to conduct the survey. Over the next two months, 1,200 Morrow County residents ages 19 and older will be randomly selected to participate in a survey.

Residents of Morrow County who are randomly selected are urged to complete and return the survey, a news release states.

The anonymous survey asks participants to answer questions about general health, risk and protective health factors, and access to health care. These answers will create a snapshot of the health of Morrow County adults. The results will guide many public and private agencies in their program planning over the next several years by identifying key health problems.

The final community health assessment report will be published in the fall of 2019 at which time the results will be used to prioritize needs and create a community health improvement plan.

The Morrow County Community Partners is composed of many public and private agencies that make up the public health system. The partners include: Morrow County Health District, Morrow County Hospital, Delaware-Morrow County Mental Health and Recovery Services; school districts, Maryhaven, Flying Horse Farms, Woodside Village, Emergency Management Agency, OSU Extension, Job and Family Services, Family Children First Council, and many others too numerous to list.

If you receive a survey and have questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact Pamela Butler, Health Commissioner at 419-947-1545 or email at Pamela.Butler@morrowcountyhealth.org.