Hickson takes oath as Common Pleas Judge

MOUNT GILEAD — Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. was sworn-in for his third term as a Morrow County Court of Common Pleas Judge on Dec. 19.

The swearing-in ceremony, performed by Morrow County Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard E. Hall (Retired), was attended by his wife Sharon Hickson, friends, elected officials and court employees.

Judge Hickson expressed gratitude for being re-elected to a third term.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Morrow County. I truly enjoy the work I do. I genuinely value serving the public. No two days are the same and I continue to embrace new challenges that are presented to me.”

As Judge Hickson acknowledged those in attendance, he made special mention to his family by thanking his wife, Sharon, and his three children, Robert, Maura, and Liz, for their continuous love and support.

In 2019, Judge Hickson will serve as Vice President of the Ohio Common Pleas Judges’ Association, Vice Chair of the North Central Ohio Rehabilitation Center, the juvenile treatment facility in Marion, and as member of the Advisory Board for the West Central Community Based Correctional Facility, a secure treatment and behavior modification facility in Marysville.

Holding the Bible is Sharon Hickson, wife of Judge Robert C. Hickson), in the middle is Judge Howard E. Hall, who administered the oath to Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr.