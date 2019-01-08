Northmor JOG holds food drive for church

Northmor JOG had their annual December food drive for the North Woodbury Alliance Church Food Pantry. Junior High and High School teachers this year were given the choice of what class period they wanted to have participate in the food drive.

First and second place classes received a pizza luncheon. 2014 food items were collected along with donations of toys. First place was Mark Yaussy’s math class in the junior high and in the high school was LaNeta Wertz’s 1st Period English Class. In second place was Tina Hile’s Junior HIgh science class and Kevin Ruhl’s 8th period Algebra Class.

The next week JOG sophomore class participated with their sophomore class in a second food drive against the junior, senior, and freshmen classes. The JOG sophomores brought in 638 food items of the 990 items collected by the sophomore class who won the Leads Team school food drive.

The JOG sophomores stepped up for a great cause again and the food was given to the North Woodbury Alliance Church Food Pantry before Christmas.

Kristen Bittner packing food into boxes to send to the food pantry.