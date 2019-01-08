Brehm wins C-L spelling bee

The Cardington-Lincoln School Spelling Bee was held Monday, Jan. 7 in the Patrick J. Drouhard auditorium at Cardington-Lincoln High School. Forty students competed in the spelling bee for grades four through eight.

The spelling champion was AJ Brehm, son of John and Natalie Brehm. AJ is a seventh grader and won the top prize by spelling the word “treacle.”

The top 10 spellers will compete at the Morrow County Spelling Bee on Jan. 24 at Highland Elementary School.

Those students are: AJ Brehm, Cohen Johnson, Keely Pearl, Ashlyn Troyer, Ciara Giamarco, Sydney Hobbs, Megan Moller, Issac Broome, Austin Radel and Lorelei Meyer.

The bee was directed by Martha Barnett and judges were Jennifer Zierden, Jillian Kaufman and Jennifer Reed.

Martha Barnett and AJ Brehm, who won the Cardington-Lincoln School Spelling Bee. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_IMG_8024.jpg Martha Barnett and AJ Brehm, who won the Cardington-Lincoln School Spelling Bee. Courtesy Photos Top 10 spellers shown are, from left, back row: Cohen Johnson, Keely Pearl, Ashlyn Troyer, Ciara Giamarco, Sydney Hobbs. Front row: Megan Moller, Issac Broome, AJ Brehm, Austin Radel, Lorelei Meyer. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_IMG_8013.jpg Top 10 spellers shown are, from left, back row: Cohen Johnson, Keely Pearl, Ashlyn Troyer, Ciara Giamarco, Sydney Hobbs. Front row: Megan Moller, Issac Broome, AJ Brehm, Austin Radel, Lorelei Meyer. Courtesy Photos