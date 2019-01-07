New Ohio Certificate of Title for motor vehicles, watercraft

COLUMBUS — Beginning in January 2019, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), in collaboration with county Clerk of Courts Title Offices, will implement a new Ohio Certificate of Title.

In addition to the change in size, the appearance of the front and back of the title has been modified to better accommodate new fields and security features, as well as provide more clarity to the user.

The Morrow County Title Office will be a pilot office for the new title rollout beginning Jan. 22.

“I feel it is an honor to be chosen as a pilot county as it indicates the level of service, knowledge and appreciation of the current title staff,” said Kim Bood, Clerk of Courts.

During the phased implementation period, a customer requesting a motor vehicle title from a Clerk of Courts Title Office will receive either the current title (2016 version) or the new title (2019 version), depending on whether or not that county has converted to the new title.

Customers do not need to replace their current title with the new title. All previously issued, valid versions of the Ohio Certificate of Title may still be used to sell/transfer/register motor vehicles. All title issuance processes will remain the same.

For information, visit www.bmv.ohio.gov.