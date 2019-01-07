Jan. 10

Bingo at the Perry Cook Library. Begins at 6 p.m. Will be the second Thursday of the month. Limited to adults.

Jan. 12

Board games will be available at the Mount Gilead Library, 1-4 p.m.; third floor.

Jan. 13

Sacred Hearts Church Knights of Columbus, U.S. 42, Cardington, monthly All-U-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving 7-10 a.m. This month’s proceeds to benefit No Limits Outreach Food Pantry.

Jan. 15

The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 pm. The regular meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. At the regular meeting the board will hold a public hearing on the 2020-2021 school calendar. The annual budget hearing will also take place.

Live Healthy-Live Well. Winter Hydration class. From OSU Extension Morrow County Candace Herr. 5:30 p.m. at Morrow County Community Center, 16 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

Free to attend.

Jan. 16, Feb. 20

White elephant bingo, dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Seniors On Center. Bring a gift and suggested $3 for meal.

Jan. 17

Tomorrow Center Board of Directors organizational and regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Chess for Beginners 6-week course at Selover Library. 4:3-5:30 p.m. Ages 9-15. Recommended to attend the entire series of courses. Free but you are asked to register by Jan. 15 by calling 419-768-3431 or visiting Selover Library. You can also register online at http://selover.lib.oh.us/registration.

Jan. 23-24

OhioHealth trauma care presents Stop The Bleed, 8-10 a.m. Wednesday; 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Instructor Stacey Wickham. The program’s goal is to teach people how to recognize, stop or control life-threatening bleeds until medical personnel arrive. To register call Jan Boyd at 419-949-3089.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

