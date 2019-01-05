Edison Quick Stop adds dining area, menu items

EDISON — There is a new look and new items on the menu at Edison Quick Stop.

Storer owner Monica Rollins added a spacious dining area to the deli and carryout business at 102 W. High St. (State Route 95).

“We have recently made some changes to our menu. With our commercial kitchen now in operation, we offer local beef for our burgers, Waldo bologna, Reubens and any of our Walnut Creek deli meat and cheese sandwiches on Texas toast made fresh on the grill,” she said.

Orange and black flyers remind customers, “The Grill Is Back.”

With the grill comes a variety of sandwiches and snacks, from cheeseburgers and BLTs to seasoned fries and mac & cheese bites.

Rollins has operated the business for nearly 5 years.

“Although we originally thought we were going to be a convenience store/deli, we listened intently to what our customers said. A vast majority of our people are hard working, hungry people,” she said.

It’s become a bit of a gathering place as well.

“We have many families that come here every day. Not only for the food, but for the friendships they have made with us.”

They serve breakfast sandwiches all day and lunch and dinner items, including the popular Taco Tuesday and Wiener Wednesday specials. Their record is serving 182 hot dogs in one day.

Wiener offerings include the new Screaming Wiener with jalapeno pepper cheese and creamy cheese sauce, and the German shepherd featuring sweet kraut, baby Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Store hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; closed Sunday. The phone number is 419-751-9019.

Several menu items, including burgers, have been added at Edison Quick Stop. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_47577172_2167434193494750_7575821126115262464_n.jpg Several menu items, including burgers, have been added at Edison Quick Stop. Courtesy Photos A dining area has been added at Edison Quick Stop. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_49370401_2180684992169670_3324265452577751040_n.jpg A dining area has been added at Edison Quick Stop. Courtesy Photos