Retired teachers hold Christmas luncheon

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Retired Teachers met for their Christmas luncheon Dec. 3 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

President Bonnie Hildebrand welcomed members and guests, Bonnie Bieler and Joyce Halfhill. Following lunch, she read a favorite poem, “Secrets in the Barn,” and accompanied the group as they sang Christmas carols led by Pat Maxwell.

Hildebrand announced that MCRTA will be awarding five $100 grants to teachers in the Morrow County schools next year to be used for classroom projects. Applications will be distributed to schools in January. An auction at the close of the meeting raised over $400 for this project.

Officers for 2019 were installed by retiring President Hildebrand: Pat Maxwell, president; Judy Keil and Hazel Miller, co-secretaries; and Diana Gottfried, treasurer.

Hildebrand thanked members who prepared more than 200 books for Christmas distribution: Angie Hamilton, Pat Maxwell, Sharon Kincade, Ann Campbell, Jan Riddlebaugh, Marilyn Weiler, Phylis Miller and Sherry Staats. Christmas cards were signed for shut-in members

The executive board will meet Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edison UM Church. The next luncheon meeting will be held April 1 at Trinity UM Church.