Winter crisis program guidelines

MARION — Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission is announcing the 2018-2019 winter crisis program.

The Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements. The program begins November 1, 2018, and runs through March 31, 2019.

Appointments can be made by calling the automated appointment line at 1-866-861-6421. OHCAC has a morning walk-in policy.

The policy is as follows: (1) electric or gas customers must be in a shut off situation (2) bulk fuel, wood, coal or heating oil customers must have less than 25percent of the fuel source on hand.

Walk-In customers will be served daily in the mornings, meeting the 2019WCP guidelines with all required documentation. Please be prepared to wait for assistance.

The program requirements are as follows. The applicant must have:

• A Utility service that is currently off or in disconnection status for the gas and/or electric service

• A utility service that needs started OR,

• 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel (propane, fuel oil, wood, coal) and

• Eligible applicant’s total household income must be at or below 175 percent of the 2018-2019 FPG.

All applicants must provide the following documentation at their appointments:

• Proof of U.S. Citizenship for ALL household members, some examples: Social Security CARDS, Birth certificates, Hospital Birth Records, Baptismal Records (only when place and date of birth is shown), Indian Census Record, Military Service Record, U.S. Passport, Verified Cash Assistance, Voter Registration Cards

• Proof of total Household Income is needed for the last 30 days, or 12 months if 30-day income is not reflective of the previous 12 months

• Both primary and electric heating bills

• Proof of disability (If applicable)

• Social Security Numbers for all household members

• Copy of Lease agreement or Rent Receipts (If applicable)

• Picture ID of primary applicant

• Confirmation # (Provided by the automated phone system when scheduling appointment)

• For individuals who receive Child support or unemployment benefits must bring documentation

• If claiming zero income, must provide written documentation on how household is surviving/IRS tax transcript

• If claiming school grants as your source of income, you must provide educational verification

• Seasonal Employment and Self-Employment and the household must provide 12 months of income documentation