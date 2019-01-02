MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Dec. 24-31

Assistance

Officer assisted squad personnel with a woman on Bank Street who was unconscious and unresponsive. CPR was given and she was taken to the hospital.

Fire call

Officer assisted village fire department with a reported fire at Duds and Suds, 666 Marion Road. It involved a washer and the situation was contained.

Assist squad

Officer assisted squad personnel on Douglas Street. Patient was taken to the hospital.

Noise complaint

A report of loud music on Westview Drive was investigated. Officer spoke to a resident and he agreed to turn the music down to a more acceptable level.

Money taken

A resident reported $900 in cash stolen from her possibly unlocked vehicle on West High Street.

Assault reported

A resident of West Marion Road said she was assaulted by her roommate.

911 misuse

A woman was warned about repeatedly calling 911 and not speaking to the dispatcher.

Domestic complaint

A report of a domestic dispute on Lee Street was investigated. A man and a woman both claimed physical harm caused by the other. Office was unable to determine the primary aggressor. Statements and photographs were obtained to be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and determination of charges.

Thefts reported

Several theft offenses involving two suspects at First Knox Bank were reported.

Crash occurs

A vehicle stopped at Marion Road and Baker Street was struck on the rear corner of the bumper, traveled across the center line and struck another vehicle head on. Minor injuries were reported, but they refused treatment.

Tree limb down

A limb had fallen in the 300 block of North Main Streeet blocking northbound traffic. Street department removed the limb.

Tree removed

A tree was lying across an electric wire at Bank and East North streets. Street department blocked off that section of Bank Street for safety. The electric company came and removed the tree. The street was re-opened.

Possible burglary

Officers responded to a report of a truck backed up to a vacant house on West High Street and people with flashlights inside. Upon arrival, no one was located. Attempt was made to contact the home owner.

Attempted entry

A resident on West High Street said someone attempted to force entry into the residence. A door and lock were damaged, and extra patrol was requested.