Veterans visit county nursing homes

MOUNT GILEAD — Veterans in the three Morrow County nursing homes received a visit and Christmas gifts from members of the Joint Veterans Council Dec. 23.

Veteran Mike McKinney said it has been the tradition of the council to visit veterans before Christmas for several years. This year they prepared gifts for 16 veterans at Woodside Village, Morrow Manor and Bennington Glen.

A Woodside veteran, Joe Krejci, who is 98 years old, was very happy to have a visit and tell his story. He recounted his experiences in World War II with the 95th bomb group, 12th squadron.

He was a navigator of a B17 bomber and was shot down over Germany where he was captured and spent several months in prison.

After the war Krejci worked as an accountant for a large construction company in Bedford, Ohio. He came to Morrow County and Woodside Village to be close to his niece and nephew in the area.

“It was so nice of the veterans to come to visit us,” Krejci said.

He is grateful for a lot this holiday season.

“I’ve had a very good life and good health.”

Woodside activities director Susan Hedrick thanked the Veterans Council for their visit and practical gifts before the veterans went on to make visits at Morrow Manor and Bennington Glen.

Veterans from the Joint Veterans Council in Morrow County were from VFW Post 8054 in Mount Gilead, American Legion Post, 97 in Cardington, Marengo Post 710 and North Woodbury Post 754. For information about Morrow County veterans service groups visit www.morrowcountyveterans.com.

Veterans visiting at Woodside Village include, from left, Shirley and Don Broadwater, Carl Brady, John Shade, Jerry Jagger, Steve Dowalter, Mike McKinney and Bob George. In front is Woodside Activities Director, Susan Hedrick with veteran Joe Krejci. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/01/web1_IMG_20181221_113637_1-1-.jpg Veterans visiting at Woodside Village include, from left, Shirley and Don Broadwater, Carl Brady, John Shade, Jerry Jagger, Steve Dowalter, Mike McKinney and Bob George. In front is Woodside Activities Director, Susan Hedrick with veteran Joe Krejci. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel