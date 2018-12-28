‘Girl from Cardington’ makes a difference in Africa

MOUNT GILEAD — Gracious and outgoing, Liz Gliem, home from Pemba, Mozambique, Africa, spoke to members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and to the Global Food class at the Cardington-Lncoln High School recently.

Angie Bush advises the FCA and teaches the Family and Consumer Science classes. She extended the invitation to Gliem to speak to the students.

A 2006 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate, Gliem graduated from The Ohio State University in 2010.

She shared with the students what living in Pemba would be like if the students had been born in Mozambique rather than Cardington, describing some of the challenges and the realities they would encounter.

Gliem described the farm where she serves and the growth of corn, beans and vegetables that “we grow and how they are used in our children’s center as well as sold to the community.”

She said the 30 farm employees, all local Mozambicans, meet for a weekly discipleship where “we read the Bible.”

Speaking to the food science classes, Gliem shared the basic diets of people living in the area where she resides.

Bush said her work demonstrates, “What a girl from Cardington can do to make a difference, to make a better world in Africa. This also shows how people (in Africa) are grateful for every little thing.”

Gliem graciously answered questions from the students and thanked them for allowing her to share her story with them.

She will be speaking at the Cardington Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, Jan. 6.

